Istar Inc. Acquires 9,674 Shares of Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Stock

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,674 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $179,452.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,958 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $179,044.84.

On Thursday, November 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 11,554 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $206,469.98.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Istar Inc. purchased 18,865 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $332,024.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 3,924 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $66,315.60.

On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $2,118,960.00.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 1,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,176. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.25 million, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 4,799.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

