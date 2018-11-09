Itron (ITRI) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Itron stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Itron has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $595.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,085,777.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,484,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,368,000 after acquiring an additional 262,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,648,000 after acquiring an additional 384,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 575,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 197,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

