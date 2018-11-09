J Alexanders (JAX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Alexanders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of JAX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,317. J Alexanders has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $168.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.28.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that J Alexanders will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

