Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,358,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $5,044,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Nokota Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nokota Management LP now owns 417,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,547,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

In related news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $154,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

