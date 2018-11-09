Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Trading Down 5.4%

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,718,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,387,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of -0.11.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,074,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,192,408.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,750 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 34,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/jagged-peak-energy-jag-trading-down-5-4.html.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.