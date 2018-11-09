James L. Welch Buys 2,000 Shares of Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Stock

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SNDR stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

