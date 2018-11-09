Jamieson Wellness (JWEL) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$28.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.60.

JWEL stock opened at C$18.85 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$17.15 and a 52-week high of C$27.88.

In other news, Director David Michael Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

