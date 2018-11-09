Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.44 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director John W. Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

