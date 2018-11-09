Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PPL by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 104,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPL by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE:PPL opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

