Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $201.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“: We reiterate our Overweight rating and we are lowering our PT by $2 to $201 for JAZZ stock. We continue to believe management has positioned the company well for a solid financial performance in a post-Xyrem” world through innovation and diversification. We believe NT stock performance will be driven by potential FDA approval of solriamfetol and JZP-258 data in narcolepsy.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $182.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.03. 41,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,152. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $130.15 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.45, for a total transaction of $207,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,425,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 10,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $1,709,538.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,532. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,170,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

