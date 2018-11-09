JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.