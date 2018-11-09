Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calix Inc (CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Calix in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CALX. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

CALX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 5.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calix by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $268,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $291,380 in the last 90 days. 18.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

