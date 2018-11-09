Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $33.24 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $35.55.

In related news, insider David D. Chang purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 750,000 shares of company stock worth $13,500,000 in the last three months.

