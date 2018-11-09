Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.31 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after acquiring an additional 228,163 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $14,333,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,156.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 130,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 571.3% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 150,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,121.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

