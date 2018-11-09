Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 9.1% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/jefferies-financial-group-inc-jef-is-pacifica-capital-investments-llcs-5th-largest-position.html.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.