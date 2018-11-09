Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 428,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 644,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $11,661,563.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,407,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 1,194,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $21,082,254.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,793,946 shares of company stock worth $49,250,429. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

