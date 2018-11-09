Jeffrey Culver Purchases 1,000 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) insider Jeffrey Culver acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $15,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Culver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Culver acquired 1,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,380.00.

NASDAQ SONA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 23,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.39. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

SONA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 119,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

