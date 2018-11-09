JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways to $20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 179,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,806. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $66,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,288,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,949,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,520,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after buying an additional 60,141 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,450,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 1,508,887 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,553,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after buying an additional 1,168,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,007,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,304,000 after buying an additional 624,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

