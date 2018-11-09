Jianpu Technology (JT) vs. Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Head to Head Survey

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jianpu Technology and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jianpu Technology currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.20%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Professional Diversity Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $222.21 million 4.48 -$31.06 million ($0.23) -26.13 Professional Diversity Network $22.05 million 0.53 -$22.28 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -14.56% -22.66% -16.66% Professional Diversity Network -66.34% -56.57% -32.69%

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

