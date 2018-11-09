Johnson Controls International (JCI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.90-3.05 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $41.53.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/johnson-controls-international-jci-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.