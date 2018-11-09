Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after acquiring an additional 541,338 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after acquiring an additional 478,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,793,000 after acquiring an additional 654,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,080,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,384,000 after acquiring an additional 702,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $382.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.
JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
