Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after acquiring an additional 541,338 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after acquiring an additional 478,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,793,000 after acquiring an additional 654,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,080,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,384,000 after acquiring an additional 702,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $382.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.

WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/johnson-johnson-jnj-shares-sold-by-taylor-hoffman-wealth-management.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.