Jonathan E. Michael Purchases 600 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,834. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 7.61%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,228,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,088,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,050,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,495,000 after acquiring an additional 928,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 344.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,920,000 after acquiring an additional 864,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

