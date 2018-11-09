Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 18,615 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $2,310,866.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,976,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,242,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,399,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Morningstar by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

