JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) a GBX 3,250 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,984.69 ($39.00).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,435.65 ($31.83) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

