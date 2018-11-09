JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DISH Network (DISH) Price Target to $40.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DISH. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie downgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 169,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP James Defranco bought 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $144,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,248,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,194,855.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,450. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 188,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 293.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

