JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Mylan (MYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MYL. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.87.

MYL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 222,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,761. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mylan has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

