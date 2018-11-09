JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,700 ($35.28). JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,920 ($38.15) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,990 ($39.07) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,204.33 ($41.87).

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,721 ($35.55) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,447 ($31.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.70).

In other news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,586 ($33.79) per share, with a total value of £139,281.96 ($181,996.55). Also, insider Simon Langelier bought 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,644 ($34.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,949 ($7,773.42).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

