Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.12. 9,816,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 4,770,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Specifically, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,839 shares of company stock worth $4,551,726. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

