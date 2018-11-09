Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.12. 9,816,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 4,770,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.
Specifically, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,839 shares of company stock worth $4,551,726. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.
The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.
