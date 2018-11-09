Just Eat (JSTLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday.

JSTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JSTLF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

