Just Energy Group (JE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.79. 19,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 209,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $679.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.65 million. Just Energy Group had a return on equity of 1,815.36% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,611,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 1,268,787 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $6,252,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 683,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 115,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

