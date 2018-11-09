K2M Group (KTWO) Announces Earnings Results

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. K2M Group had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Shares of K2M Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 13,548,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,921. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.13. K2M Group has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Get K2M Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KTWO shares. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on K2M Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on K2M Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered K2M Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 82,304 shares of K2M Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $2,255,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 1,480 shares of K2M Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $29,718.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,432.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,880. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “K2M Group (KTWO) Announces Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/k2m-group-ktwo-announces-earnings-results.html.

About K2M Group

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for K2M Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2M Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.