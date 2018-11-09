K2M Group (KTWO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KTWO. JMP Securities lowered shares of K2M Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of K2M Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of K2M Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:KTWO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,548,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,921. K2M Group has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.48.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). K2M Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K2M Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $29,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,432.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 82,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $2,255,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,880. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of K2M Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 116,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of K2M Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 763,330 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of K2M Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,220,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of K2M Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,473,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of K2M Group by 307.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,247,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 941,205 shares in the last quarter.

About K2M Group

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

