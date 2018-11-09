Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Receives $9.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 297,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 119,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMDA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.