KDA Group Inc (KDA) Insider Gestion J.L.H.M. Gélinas Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares

KDA Group Inc (CVE:KDA) insider Gestion J.L.H.M. Gélinas Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

Gestion J.L.H.M. Gélinas Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Gestion J.L.H.M. Gélinas Inc. sold 46,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$10,695.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Gestion J.L.H.M. Gélinas Inc. sold 10,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$2,200.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Gestion J.L.H.M. Gélinas Inc. sold 10,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$2,400.00.

Shares of CVE:KDA traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,297. KDA Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.39.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Pharmaceutical Solutions segments. It primarily offers replacement pharmacists and technical assistants. The company also provides consulting services to assist in optimizing pharmacy operations, including container-content verification delegation, optimization of laboratory operations, professional services and care plans, and inventory management.

