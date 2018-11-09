Kelt Exploration LNG (RTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.87

Kelt Exploration LNG Ltd (TSE:RTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.87 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 2020600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

About Kelt Exploration LNG (TSE:RTK)

Kelt Exploration LNG Ltd, formerly Artek Exploration Ltd (Artek), is a Canada-based junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in western Canada. Its principal properties include Peace River Arch, Alberta; Deep Basin, Alberta and British Columbia; Inga/Fireweed, British Columbia, and Central Alberta.

