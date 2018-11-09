KEMET (KEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of KEMET in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of KEMET and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. KEMET has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 3.03.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. KEMET had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KEMET will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $83,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $471,612 in the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KEMET by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KEMET by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,256,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KEMET by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 493,904 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KEMET by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 836,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KEMET by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

