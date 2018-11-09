Kennametal (KMT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Bank of America

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.12. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.22 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Gaalen Jan Kees Van sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $559,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,101.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $41,693.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,150,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,487,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,459,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,992,000 after buying an additional 272,428 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,522,000 after buying an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,424 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.