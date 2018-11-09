Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ING Groep (INGA) a €12.90 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.90 ($15.00) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Cfra set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.60 ($16.98).

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at €14.35 ($16.69) on Monday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

