Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diageo (DGE)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 30,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,525 ($32.99) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,807.92). Insiders have bought 30,309 shares of company stock valued at $76,607,739 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.