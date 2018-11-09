Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation compelling. Keryx stock price has pulled back since the merger was announced in June, losing 33% of its value versus the XBI Biotech index losing only 9%. However we see only improving fundamentals as Auryxia revenues continue to improve QoQ.””

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

KERX stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $338.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KERX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 129,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

