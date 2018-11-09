Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Announces Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.02-1.07 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.02-1.07 EPS.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever bought 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,844.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $298,323.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 188,320 shares of company stock worth $4,399,673 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

