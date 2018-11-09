Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Lowered to “Hold” at Gabelli

Gabelli downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $24.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,624. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 42,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $999,977.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James R. Trebilcock purchased 29,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $676,745.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,399,673. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.