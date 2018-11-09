Keyera (KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.55.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock traded down C$0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.53. 880,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.91.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$972.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.75999988891519 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Andrew Freeman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$119,136.00.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.