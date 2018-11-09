Kimball International Inc (KBAL) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in Kimball International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kimball International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kimball International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.29. Kimball International Inc has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.12 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

