Kinross Gold (KGC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.66. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 558986 shares.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Kinross Gold by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 225,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,096,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.22.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.
