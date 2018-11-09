Kinross Gold (KGC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.66. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 558986 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Kinross Gold by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 225,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,096,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

