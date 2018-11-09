Kion Group (KGX) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.71 ($77.56).

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €1.26 ($1.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting €50.52 ($58.74). The stock had a trading volume of 339,353 shares. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

