KLX Inc (KLXI) Shares Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in KLX were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLXI. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in KLX by 137.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in KLX during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in KLX during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KLX by 45.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in KLX during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised KLX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of KLX stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. KLX Inc has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. KLX’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

