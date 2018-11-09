Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of C$3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 million.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$8.22. 144,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,036. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$7.38 and a twelve month high of C$8.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GUD shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.15.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

