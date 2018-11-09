Koppers (KOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.63 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Koppers updated its FY18 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $6.63 on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 955,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,692. The stock has a market cap of $592.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research set a $61.00 price target on Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, insider M Leroy Ball bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,126 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $40,930.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,050. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Koppers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Koppers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Koppers (KOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/koppers-kop-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.