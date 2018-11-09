KP Tissue (KPT) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at TD Securities

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of KP Tissue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.58.

Shares of KPT stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.40. 5,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,067. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.44.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.527854234984183 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KP Tissue news, insider Ii Joseph Kruger bought 3,000 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Insiders acquired 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $56,565 over the last quarter.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

